Southeast Aerospace Earns UK CAA Part 145 Certification to Expand Support for UK and Ireland Customers

Southeast Aerospace, Inc. (SEA) is proud to announce attainment of UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) PART 145 approval (UK.145.50427). This certification for the United Kingdom and Ireland reinforces Southeast Aerospace's commitment to delivering high-quality aviation products and services to customers globally.

The UK CAA PART 145 certification enables Southeast Aerospace to issue UK-specific 8130 certificates and comply fully with UK regulatory requirements, ensuring seamless support for UK-registered aircraft and components.

Greg Rodriguez, Vice President of Technical Services, says “Obtaining UK CAA PART 145 approval demonstrates our dedication to upholding the highest standards of compliance and service excellence, allowing us to provide uninterrupted support to our valued customers in the UK and Ireland.”

The certification ensures adherence to 14 CFR Part 145 and the Maintenance Annex Guidance (MAG) agreement between the UK and the US, further solidifying Southeast Aerospace’s reputation as a trusted partner in the global aviation industry.