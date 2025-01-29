JEKTA Strengthens Operations Ecosystem through New Partnerships.

JEKTA, the Switzerland-based manufacturer of the zero-emissions Passenger Hydro Aircraft - Zero Emissions 100 (PHA-ZE 100) amphibious aircraft, is strengthening its operational ecosystem through two new partnerships. JEKTA has selected the Aerovy software platform which, collects and analyzes data to enable accurate aircraft health monitoring and predictive maintenance. The data generated will support aircraft operators and owners with enhanced operational, maintenance and other technical decision-making to streamline operating budgets.

Aerovy is a US-based software company focused on integrating hardware and software for the aerospace, infrastructure and energy transition sectors. Joint deployment of the software will enhance the ability of operators and their financiers to retain asset value through improving maintenance management and adding value by providing stakeholders in the operating ecosystem, such as insurance companies, with valuable operational feedback.

Nick Gunady, CEO of Aerovy, says, “With amphibian aircraft that operate on water, paved and unpaved runways, the ability to monitor aircraft performance and facilitate predictive maintenance will enable operators to reduce downtime and optimize operations. Our Spectra platform will enable JEKTA to better support operators regularly flying in remote or environmentally challenging environments, reducing maintenance-related downtime and supporting consistent revenue generation.”

Further strengthening its customer offering, JEKTA and the UK-based specialized insurance company Advanced Technology Assurance (ATA) have agreed to evolve insurance products designed to protect and support the growth of the amphibious aviation sector. Customers taking delivery of the PHA-ZE 100 aircraft will have access to ATA through a preferred provider relationship, which will see ATA offer competitive insurance and risk underwriting products, including hull insurance and other forms of cover relating to JEKTA’s PHA-ZE 100 amphibious aircraft.

ATA will also provide regular updates on future market trends, the use of advanced technologies in aerospace, and the impact of insurance on and requirements for amphibious aircraft. “The tailored insurance policies being defined for JEKTA customers will give operators confidence in the product and support access to what is traditionally a challenging element for aircraft operators and owners of amphibian aviation,” says Alistair Blundy, CEO and Lead Underwriter, ATA. “With this relationship in place, customers will have more certainty around direct operating costs and know that their asset is sufficiently protected.”

Both agreements are now in effect and highlight the significant progress JEKTA is making in evolving a turnkey operational ecosystem. “We are building a portfolio of operational support that will attract customers seeking an amphibian aircraft that is delivered with a connected ecosystem of partners. We already have various key partners, including a global leasing entity to support asset acquisition, a hydrogen partner for propulsion, and now partners that can support maintenance management and insurance provision. These are essential elements that will underpin PHA-ZE 100 operations,” adds Alafinov. “We are excited to keep expanding this portfolio in parallel with the aircraft development, which is gaining momentum.”