China Eastern Selects Lufthansa Technik as A350 APU Maintenance Provider

Eastern Airlines Technic (EASTEC), a subsidiary of China Eastern Airlines, has signed a twelve-year exclusive maintenance services agreement with Lufthansa Technik that encompasses the technical support for the auxiliary power units (APUs) of China Eastern Airlines' entire Airbus A350 fleet. Under this long-term contract, Lufthansa Technik will deliver comprehensive MRO services for the aircraft type's Honeywell HGT1700 APUs at its specialized APU maintenance facility in Hamburg, Germany.

As Honeywell's officially certified repair partner for the HGT1700, exclusively used on the Airbus A350, Lufthansa Technik is authorized to provide all kinds of MRO services for this APU type, ensuring top-tier service quality through its advanced component repair center and global supply network.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone for EASTEC as we continue to enhance the reliability and efficiency of our A350 fleet operations," said Fang Zhaoya, Chairman of Eastern Airlines Technic.

"Partnering with such a globally renowned MRO leader like Lufthansa Technik, we can ensure the highest standards of service and safety to our valued customers. We look forward to a fruitful cooperation with Lufthansa Technik including component maintenance, in-depth APU maintenance, training and management, and are confident that this partnership will contribute significantly to our success and growth."

Dennis Kohr, Senior Vice President Corporate Sales Asia Pacific at Lufthansa Technik, said: "We are honored to provide essential maintenance services to Eastern Airlines Technic and will continue to deliver high-quality maintenance services to ensure the safe operation of their A350s. The signing of this exclusive long-term agreement is also another important milestone in extending our close relationship with Eastern Airlines Technic beyond the existing component support and lays a solid foundation for more future collaborations; it will further strengthen Lufthansa Technik's position in the Chinese market and support our goal of becoming the leading A350 APU maintenance service provider in China."

Lufthansa Technik and China Eastern Group already look back on more than 20 years of cooperation in which they have signed multiple maintenance service agreements including component support for the airline's Boeing 777 passenger and cargo aircraft. The recent signing of the HGT1700 APU maintenance agreement once again reflects the trusted relationship and shared pursuit of excellence in aviation between the two parties.