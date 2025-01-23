Vertical Aviation International Applauds Chris Rocheleau's Appointment as FAA Deputy Administrator

Vertical Aviation International (VAI) congratulates Chris Rocheleau on his recent appointment as deputy administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The association releases the following:

“Mr. Rocheleau's extensive experience and leadership within the FAA and the broader aviation sector are well recognized. His recent role at National Business Aviation Association and previous tenure in various senior positions within the FAA, including Acting Safety Chief, have prepared him exceptionally well for this important role.

As Deputy Administrator, Chris's understanding of the complexities of aviation safety and his proven track record of effective leadership will be invaluable. His role is vital not only in navigating the FAA through these turbulent times but also in ensuring the highest standards of safety and regulatory compliance are upheld across the industry.

We at Vertical Aviation International look forward to working with Mr. Rocheleau in his new capacity and are confident in his ability to contribute positively to the FAA's mission. We anticipate a continued strong partnership with the FAA under his experienced guidance, working together to advance the interests and safety of the vertical aviation community.”