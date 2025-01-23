GM Aviation Named Official Tecnam Dealer for Germany and Austria

Tecnam Aircraft today announced the appointment of GM Aviation as its exclusive distributor for sales and customer support service in Germany and Austria. GM Aviation will offer Tecnam’s complete line of Ultralight and Certified Single and Twin-engine aircraft. Germany and Austria are important markets for Tecnam and with GM Aviation new and existing customers can expect the highest level of service.

GM Aviation has built a strong reputation for providing high quality maintenance services for piston engine aircraft and has exceptional expertise in Garmin avionics upgrades among a long list of key capabilities. With Tecnam’s innovative range of aircraft, GM Aviation will offer a complete package of services including tailored aircraft selection advice, ongoing maintenance support and spare parts distribution. This partnership not only strengthens GM Aviation’s capabilities, but also enhances the overall experience and satisfaction of our valued customers.

“GM Aviation is thrilled to take this next step in our history. We are very proud to be representing Tecnam in Germany and Austria and are looking forward to 2025. It will be a year full of opportunities!”, said Jan-Niclas Krahn, Sales Manager, GM Aviation.

“Germany and Austria are key markets for Tecnam. We want to improve our presence because our customers deserve it. With GM Aviation we want to renew the fleets in these countries with modern and sustainable aircraft.” said Walter Da Costa, Tecnam Chief Sales Officer.

“From the very beginning of our conversations, we were perfectly aligned in our vision to offer an outstanding and comprehensive package of services to our partners and clients,” said Pasquale De Rosa, Sales Manager for Europe. “Beyond private customers, I strongly believe that our school partners will also greatly benefit from GM Aviation’s expertise in aircraft sales, maintenance services, and spare parts distribution. They will receive a top-class level of service that is unmatched in the market.”

GM Aviation will serve all customers from Schools to privates, offering Tecnam aircraft in all models such as the P2006T NG Twin Engine, the two-seater IFR P-Mentor, the P2010 series as well as the Ultralight range as the P92MkII and P2002 Sierra MKII.

The Tecnam fleet is the only one today that offers the best efficiency and the latest certifications. Efficiency that also means very low CO2 emissions. A recent study shows that flight schools using TECNAM single and twin engine aircraft can reduce emissions by up to 60%: 10 tonnes of CO2 for each student by the time they receive their commercial pilot licence.

