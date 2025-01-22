Hopscotch Air Joins ACSF’s Aviation Safety Action Program

Washington, D.C., January 21, 2025 - The Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF) is pleased to announce that Hopscotch Air, a transformative air taxi service operating in the Northeast United States, has joined the ACSF’s Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP). This step underscores Hopscotch Air’s steadfast commitment to maintaining and enhancing the highest levels of safety in private aviation.

Founded in 2009, Hopscotch Air provides a unique air taxi service using a fleet of Cirrus aircraft based in Farmingdale, NY (FRG), White Plains, NY (HPN), and Boston, MA (BED). Offering private aviation at prices far below traditional charter, Hopscotch Air allows passengers to skip the lines and hassles of commercial air travel, flying to hundreds of airports across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Eastern Canada on their own schedule.

The ASAP program, established in partnership with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), encourages voluntary safety reporting by aviation professionals. This program allows operators to identify and correct potential safety issues before they result in incidents or accidents, creating a proactive safety culture.

“We’re excited to participate in the ACSF’s ASAP program,” said Andrew Schmertz, co-founder and CEO of Hopscotch Air. “in everything we do; safety is our highest priority and having a platform to openly report and address safety concerns, and learn from others, strengthens our commitment to continuous improvement. Joining this program ensures we remain at the forefront of private aviation safety.”

ACSF President Bryan Burns praised Hopscotch Air’s decision to join ASAP, noting the significance of the program for operators of all sizes. “ASAP empowers aviation organizations to self-report and proactively address safety issues. Every participant contributes to the overall safety of the industry, and we’re thrilled to welcome Hopscotch Air to this initiative. Their involvement exemplifies how even smaller operators can make a big impact on aviation safety.”

For more information about Hopscotch Air, visit their website at www.flyhopscotch.com.