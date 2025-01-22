Duncan Aviation recently completed an impressive full interior and exterior refurbishment on a CL-605, showcasing new veneer and satin smoke nickel plating. Each detail has been thoughtfully selected to blend modern style with a classic timeless appeal, bringing a fresh look to the aircraft. You can watch a video of the transformation by following this link: https://duncanaviation.aero/videos/duncan-aviation-revives-cl-605-with-a-fresh-look-and-timeless-appeal

The highlight of the transformation is the new, unique veneer that spans the cabin.

“The grain of the veneer is something you don’t see every day,” shared Designer Jaime Blanken. “Its rich stain shifts from dark to light brown depending on the lighting and angle, creating a captivating visual contrast. Sharp lines blend seamlessly with softer veins, giving the veneer an unforgettable ‘wow’ factor.”

The new interior reimagines the aircraft’s original beige palette, opting for clean, modern tones that are as timeless as they are elegant. The owner’s choice of a wool and silk loop-patterned carpet pairs beautifully with light taupe textured lower sidewalls, ultraleather upper sidewalls, and a fresh headliner. The veneer, a quarter-figured paldao, is stained in a custom warm brown tone that features bold veining without the distracting yellow or orange tints that can be inherent in this species of veneer. It is prominently showcased in the galley and lavatory, along with tables, drink rails, and dividers, creating a cohesive look.

The new 3-place divan, upholstered in durable leather for enhanced wear and aesthetics, flows harmoniously with the other cabin seating. Finishing touches include the warm-brushed, satin smoke nickel plating, which adds a touch of sophistication.

As you enter the cabin you are greeted by woven vinyl flooring, while the custom curtains feature a two-tone design for a refined, textured effect.

“The owner wanted to have it look like a brand-new airplane, and you guys did just that,” said the Director of Maintenance (DOM). “Seeing it for the first time he was thrilled. You guys delivered a spectacular product.”

The owner was particularly taken with the new Prizm lighting system. “The lighting system is the bomb,” he added.

The DOM continued, “Jaime worked closely with the owner, keeping him informed every step of the way. She was clear and concise, making the whole process seamless. We’ve handled large projects before, but this was the first major project we brought to Duncan Aviation, and they did a fantastic job.”