Gulfstream Announces Strategic Sales Team Appointments for North and South America

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. today announced Kirsten Menza has been named group vice president of Sales for the Americas, encompassing the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean. Kevin Brink has been promoted to Menza’s previous role as division vice president of Sales for Western United States, Western Canada and Latin America.

As group vice president of Sales for the Americas, Menza will lead the North and South America sales teams and develop strategies to enhance support for existing and prospective customers and expand Gulfstream’s market share in these important regions. Menza joined Gulfstream in 2017 as regional sales manager and has more than 25 years’ experience in the business aviation industry. Prior to joining Gulfstream, she held vertically integrated roles within the aviation industry.

“We have been realigning our sales team leadership structure to match pace with the growing demand we’ve experienced around the world, and the new role of group vice president of Sales for the Americas will further enhance Gulfstream’s visibility and success in these important markets,” said Scott Neal, senior vice president, Worldwide Sales, Gulfstream. “Kirsten has fostered strong customer relationships in the U.S., Canada and Latin America and will continue to leverage her leadership and business acumen in this important new position.”

Brink joined Gulfstream in 2013 as regional vice president of Sales for Northwestern United States and Western Canada. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, he began his aviation career as a naval aviator flying the P-3C Orion and in 2008 transitioned to business aviation.

“Kevin’s industry knowledge, customer relationships and more than 25 years of aviation experience have prepared him well for this expanded role, and we are pleased to draw further on his expertise as demand and growth continue to increase in the Western U.S., Canada and Latin America,” said Neal.