Wall Colmonoy Oklahoma City Acquires New CNC Unison Tube Bender for its Aircraft Exhaust Line

Wall Colmonoy Oklahoma City increases productivity with a new CNC Unison Breeze 80mm Electric Pipe and Tube Draw Bender. Paired with its HK Laser & Systems R3R Laser Tube Cutting Machine, this addition marks a significant upgrade to the company’s capabilities to support both OEM and Nicrocraft™ FAA-PMA aftermarket exhaust part production, streamlining operations, improving productivity and lead times for aircraft exhaust customers.

“The new CNC tube bender completes our state-of-the-art tube line and will greatly improve lead times, enabling OKC to meet growing market demands while maintaining our commitment high-quality standards," states John Mars, General Manager of Wall Colmonoy Oklahoma City.

The Unison Breeze 80mm CNC Electric Tube Bender is highly accurate, all-electric system, replacing manual methods. With an impressive 1,200 mm/sec axis feed speed and 14,800 Nm of bend torque, the machine can perform multi and compound bend for parts with complex geometries. This streamlines operations by eliminating processes, shortening welding times, and decreasing multiple saw operations. As a result, Wall Colmonoy OKC will reduce energy consumption and scrap waste, reinforcing their commitment to contributing to a more productive, efficient, cleaner world.