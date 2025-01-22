Sun Air Jets Welcomes New King Air 360ER to Charter Fleet

Sun Air Jets, a leading provider of air charter services and aircraft management, proudly announces the latest addition to its charter fleet: the 2024 King Air 360ER. This cutting-edge aircraft redefines performance standards for short- to medium-range flights, highlighting Sun Air Jets' dedication to delivering exceptional travel experiences to its clientele.

The King Air 360ER offers a perfect fusion of luxury and technology, designed to combine elegance with unmatched performance. Its advanced features, modern amenities, and versatile capabilities ensure a seamless travel experience, catering to the needs of the most discerning passengers.

Key features of the King Air 360ER include:

Cabin Comfort: A spacious interior seating up to eight passengers, complete with plush leather seating, elegant furnishings, and noise-canceling technology.

Connectivity: Complimentary domestic Wi-Fi for uninterrupted connectivity throughout the journey.

Performance: Powered by Pratt & Whitney PT6A-60A engines, the aircraft delivers superior speed, fuel efficiency, and a range of 1,800 nautical miles, making it ideal for regional and cross-country trips.

Accessibility: The ability to operate from smaller airports and shorter runways provides flexibility and convenience.

“We are proud to welcome the King Air 360ER to our fleet,” said Brian Counsil, President and CEO of Sun Air Jets. “This addition reflects our ongoing dedication to understanding and responding to the unique needs of our clients. By continuing to evolve our fleet, we ensure that we can provide the highest level of service and meet the growing demands of our loyal customers.”

The addition of the King Air 360ER strengthens Sun Air Jets' reputation as a leader in the luxury charter market. It offers an elevated flying experience, perfectly aligned with the company’s mission to deliver exceptional, flexible, and efficient travel solutions to elite clientele.