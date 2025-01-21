Duncan Aviation Awarded Factory Authorization From Ontic

In September of 2024, Duncan Aviation was granted a licensing agreement with Ontic to service, support, exchange, and sell certain part numbers of their Thrust Reverser Actuation System (TRAS) product line. Ontic acquired this product line from Honeywell in 2023 for production and repair.

To ensure these legacy product lines remain accessible and operational, Ontic partnered with Duncan Aviation’s Component Accessories to support the TRAS part numbers on the Honeywell CF6 and CF34 engines installed on over 3,000 aircraft.

Adam J Payne, Sr. Sales Manager—Staverton, says Ontic understands how important Channel Partners are to the success and stability of product lines as they grow and acquire new OEM licenses. “Duncan Aviation is a specialist in the Business Jet MRO market, an area where Ontic is looking to grow. They will help offer repair options and solutions for Ontic’s TRAS product lines in North America, extending capabilities and coverage to their customer base from their Lincoln, Nebraska, USA, facility.”

“Ontic has experience extending the life of valuable legacy aircraft products, and we are excited and privileged to be selected as a factory-authorized service center for these products,” said Tim Fidler, Duncan Aviation Components Business Development Manager. “Duncan Aviation has years of experience repairing these components. We look forward to incorporating our industry-leading customer service when supporting customers' MRO needs alongside Ontic.”

Duncan Aviation Component Service Contact Information

Inquiries about service for the specific part numbers listed below can be directed to Duncan Aviation.

Repair Order: [email protected], 800.562.6377, +1 402.475.4125

Exchange Order:[email protected], 800.228.1836, +1 402.475.4125

AOG: [email protected], 800.228.1836, +1 402.475.4125

Technical Support: [email protected], 800.562.6377, +1 402.475.4125

General Information: [email protected], 800.228.;1836, +1 402.475.4125

DuncanAviationParts.com

These Ontic TRA part numbers are available for purchase at DuncanAviationParts.com.

Ontic part numbers on CF34 engines business jets and regional airlines:

PN Description

3272570-X Thrust Reverser Ballscrew Actuator

126758-X Pneumatic Drive Unit (PDU)

121754-X Flex Shaft Assembly

Ontic part number on CF6 engines on larger commercial airlines:

PN Description

3272602-X Ballscrew Gearbox Assembly

3269264-X Subsystem Actuator

3269086-X Subsystem Feedback Actuator

3202278-X Check Valve

320522-X Directional Pilot Valve