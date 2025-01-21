MESA Welcomes Global Airlines Airbus A380 for Maintenance in Portugal

Maintenance & Engineering is proud to announce the arrival of its second Airbus A380 for maintenance services in Portugal. The aircraft, a Global Airlines Airbus A380-841 (registered 9H-GLOBL) ferried by Hi Fly, completed a 1,240 nautical mile journey last Friday, from Dresden, Germany, to MESA’s hangar in Beja, Portugal.

This milestone underscores MESA's growing expertise with the world’s largest commercial aircraft, further solidifying its position as a leader in the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) sector. MESA is one of the few companies globally certified to provide maintenance services for the highly complex Airbus A380.

The A380 will undergo routine maintenance, as well as cabin improvements during its time in Portugal, before starting commercial operations. Additionally, MESA will assist with the application of the customer’s unique livery to the fuselage.

MESA’s highly specialized team, equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, ensures the highest safety and quality standards. This commitment enables the company to provide innovative and tailored solutions for the most demanding aviation engineering challenges.

"We are extremely proud to once again be entrusted with the maintenance of the Airbus A380, which is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our team. The Global Airlines A380 project presents a significant opportunity to MESA to enhance its position as a global leader in the aviation MRO sector. Our ability to support such a complex and iconic aircraft highlights our ongoing commitment to excellence, safety, and innovation. We are excited to continue providing tailored solutions for our customers while contributing to the success of global aviation operations," said David Cruz, CEO of MESA.

James Asquith, Founder & CEO of Global Airlines, said, “We want our first A380 to be well cared for as she takes the final steps towards our first commercial operations in 2025. MESA is now a fundamental part of that journey and it once again has the opportunity to demonstrate its capabilities on the biggest commercial aircraft in the sky. The A380 is the most complex of aircraft and working with MESA we are building capabilities in Portugal to enable the much loved A380 to return to the country. We look forward to 9H-GLOBL once again taking off, but it will not be the last A380 we bring to Beja.”

This achievement underscores MESA's role as a strategic partner for global operators and strengthens its vision of leadership within the aviation sector. MESA remains committed to operational excellence, with a focus on exceeding customer expectations and providing cutting-edge services and capabilities.

A Legacy with the A380

MESA’s experience with the Airbus A380 began with the first A380 it assisted, 9H-MIP, which joined Hi Fly’s fleet in 2018. The aircraft, dedicated to the "Save the Coral Reefs" campaign by the Mirpuri Foundation, traveled to 53 airports across 33 countries. Its striking livery featured a visual contrast, promoting an important environmental message to millions worldwide. MESA provided ongoing support to ensure the aircraft’s successful mission during this time.