KlasJet Strengthens Partnership with Sun D’or by EL AL Group, Leasing Fourth Aircraft

KlasJet, a global leader in the provision of bespoke group flights and a key player in the ACMI leasing market, has further strengthened its strategic partnership with Sun D’or by EL AL Group. The collaboration continues with KlasJet leasing a fourth Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Set for the period of December 28, 2024, to March 31, 2025, the lease is a direct response to heightened travel demand during the winter months.

KlasJet and Sun D’or by EL AL Group first partnered in May 2024 to provide high-quality ACMI leasing solutions tailored to the airline’s needs. This latest agreement highlights the mutual trust and collaboration that have grown between the two companies over the past few months. By offering very well-equipped, dependable aircraft, KlasJet supports Sun D’or’s efforts to deliver seamless travel experiences for its customers.

With the addition of the fourth Boeing 737-800 to Sun D’or’s operations, both sides believe this extra layer of support will enable the airline to meet increased passenger demand with reliability and efficiency.

Augustinas Riskus, Deputy Chief Commercial Officer at KlasJet, explains: "This extended agreement reaffirms KlasJet is dedicated to supporting Sun D’or by EL AL Group growth. Our shared commitment to service excellence allows us to align our expectations clearly. We understand the responsibility of working with such a prestigious partner, especially during a busy travel season, but we are confident in our ability to contribute to their success.”

On behalf of Sun D’or by EL AL Group, Sundor's CEO Gal Gershon comments: "We’re pleased to have found an ACMI service provider we can rely on. Our experience with KlasJet has always been professional and consistent, making the decision to lease another B737 a natural step as we expand our operations. Given the current challenges many airlines are facing, this additional aircraft, supported by industry experts, will be crucial in meeting the growing demands of our passengers.”

It’s evident that the recent agreement is expected to bring even more value to the long-standing partnership between KlasJet and Sun D’or by EL AL Group, which is founded on trust and commitment. Their flexibility in responding to the changing market positions both companies to deliver a less troublesome winter travel season for everyone involved, while reinforcing their reputation for excellence.

As part of the Avia Solutions Group, the world’s largest ACMI provider with a fleet of 221 aircraft, KlasJet has established itself as a leader in exclusive private and corporate jet charters and ACMI leasing. Operating a versatile fleet of 14 aircraft, KlasJet caters to both VIP and commercial needs, offering capacities ranging from 10 to 68 seats for luxury charters and up to 189 passengers for ACMI operations.