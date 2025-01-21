Lufthansa celebrates roll-out of the legendary Lockheed Super Star

A milestone in aviation history is back in the public eye for the first time: Lufthansa Technik completed the extensive assembly of a Lockheed L-1649A. This aircraft type was the flagship of the Lufthansa fleet at the end of the 1950s under the name Super Star. On Friday (January 17), the fully restored long-haul aircraft was pulled out of the hangar on its own landing gear for the first time and rolled out in Hamburg - a moment that thrilled aviation enthusiasts.

The return of an icon

In 1957, the Lockheed Super Star joined the Lufthansa fleet, offering the Senator class a most exclusive mode of travel for the first time. The focus of the service was the connection to New York, which could be flown non-stop across the Atlantic. The aircraft was therefore also a technical masterpiece. With its four piston engines, it closed the chapter of classic propeller-driven aircraft on the North Atlantic routes. These flights, which lasted up to 17 hours, took off from Hamburg, Germany, where the maintenance base was also located. Thus, the roll-out took place at a location of equal importance to Lufthansa and Lufthansa Technik. As a cooperation partner, the Lufthansa German Airlines Berlin-Foundation is supporting this unique project.

The challenge for the Hamburg technical team initially involved the precise assembly of several large components. In October 2023, the fuselage, wings and the characteristic triple tail unit, as well as 292 wooden crates with smaller parts, arrived. A particular highlight of the non-airworthy assembly is that the cockpit is as true to the original from the 1950s. The lighting and controls are functional, while cable pulls make the rudders and flaps movable - a fascinating detail that pays tribute to the engineering skills of this era.

Now that it has been rolled out, it will be dismantled again into larger segments in the coming weeks before being transported to Münster/Osnabrück Airport in July. There, the aircraft will be repainted in the original Lufthansa design from the so-called Parabola phase.

New cabin with a vintage look

The cabin is based on the style of the 1950s, but with modern technology. The seats, for example, come from an earlier Lufthansa A340, have been elaborately redesigned and upholstered in wine-red leather. The carpet and curtains are also based on historical patterns.

A new home in Frankfurt

Once it has been painted, the Lockheed Super Star is scheduled to arrive in Frankfurt in October. Together with the legendary Junkers Ju 52 D-AQUI, it will be the main attraction of the Lufthansa Group's new conference and visitor center from spring 2026, just in time for the 100th anniversary of Lufthansa's founding. Thanks to a glass façade, the exhibits will also be clearly visible from the outside.