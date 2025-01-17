Avolon Finalizes Acquisition of Castlelake Aviation Limited

Avolon, a leading global aviation finance company, announces the completion of the acquisition of Castlelake Aviation Limited (‘CA Ltd’) from Castlelake L.P.’s aviation platform. The transaction was first announced on 13 September 2024.

The acquisition includes a portfolio of 106 aircraft on lease and commitments for 10 new-technology aircraft.

Following the acquisition, Avolon’s fleet increases to 1,129 aircraft, including 664 owned and managed aircraft, and commitments for 465 new-technology aircraft.

Avolon was advised on the transaction by Clifford Chance and KPMG.