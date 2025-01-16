Texas Air National Guard’s 111th Attack Squadron Honored as RPA Squadron of the Year

The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) presented the 2023 Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) Squadron of the Year Award to the 111th Attack Squadron (ATKS) of the Texas Air National Guard, Joint Base Ellington Field, Texas. The award was presented at a ceremony at Ellington Field’s Lone Star Flight Museum on January 11, 2025. The award is given annually to the Squadron that distinguishes itself through its employment of RPA in meritorious service.

The award was presented by GA-ASI CEO Linden Blue and Lt. Gen. (Ret.) David Deptula of the Mitchell Institute.

The 111th ATKS “Aces” distinguished themselves as the first Air Force MQ-9A unit to achieve full operational capability in the newly fielded Satellite Launch and Recovery system. Additionally, during Exercise Air Defender, they executed the first Satellite Launch and Recovery operation at a civilian European airfield.

“I couldn’t be prouder of all the nominated units for their outstanding performance in 2023,” said Blue. “But the 111th Attack Squadron truly set the bar, achieving a flawless 100 percent execution rate. Their hard work supported eight named operations across three continents, nine operating areas, and six launch and recovery sites. That kind of dedication and precision doesn’t just happen—it’s a testament to their incredible leadership, teamwork and commitment.”

The Aces have paved the way for future RPA operations and demonstrated the ability of highly trained airmen equipped with cutting-edge combat capabilities to defend this great nation.

“It was an intense training ambition, but the 111th led the United States Air Force, under the unit’s own initiative, to be the first squadron to achieve full operational capability with the MQ-9A’s new Satellite Launch and Recovery capability, all while maintaining an exemplary 100 percent sortie execution rate,” said Lt. Col. Nathan Rieber, 111th ATKS Commander.

These accomplishments distinctly identify the Aces as the Air Force’s most outstanding RPA squadron.