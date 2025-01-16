airBaltic Launches Two Aircraft Hangars to Enhance Operational Capacity

The Latvian airline airBaltic announces the successful completion and operational launch of two aircraft hangars located at its home base in RIX Riga Airport. Both hangars, each accommodating one Airbus A220-300, have been expertly designed and built to provide high-functionality maintenance facilities, supporting continued growth of the airline’s expanding fleet.

Pauls Cālītis, Chief Operations Officer of airBaltic: “Reliability is at the core of our operations, and maintaining our Airbus A220-300 fleet in-house ensures we uphold the highest standards. As we continue to expand, the new hangars will be vital in supporting our growing operations and delivering top-tier maintenance services for our aircraft. Furthermore, with the Airbus A220 customer base increasing globally, we are proud to offer and provide heavy maintenance services to customers worldwide.”

The two aircraft hangars, covering a total of 3 800 square meters, have been designed for easy disassembly and relocation if or when required, providing airBaltic with a practical solution to support its growing operations. Both of them are engineered specifically for northern climates, ensuring reliable operation throughout the entire year.

These will be the third and the fourth airBaltic hangars at RIX Riga Airport, joining the two existing ones – one with a single maintenance line and another with three lines, which is one of the largest and the most modern aircraft hangars in the region.