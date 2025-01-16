Fokker Services Group to Equip SriLankan Airlines’ Airbus A320 and A330 Fleet with EFB Solutions

Fokker Services Group (FSG), a global leader in aircraft maintenance, modifications, and conversions, has received an order from SriLankan Airlines to equip its entire fleet of Airbus A320s and A330s with a newly designed EFB (Electronic Flight Bag) Provision Solution, which includes a pivot mount, USB-C type outlet and a DC-DC Converter. With this order, SriLankan Airlines establishes itself as the launch customer for FSG’s revamped EFB Provision Solution for A320 and A330, featuring a USB-C charging solution, signifying the airline’s commitment to modernizing its fleet. As part of its commitment to adopting the latest technology and standards in aircraft operations, SriLankan Airlines is phasing out the existing devices and migrating to the latest iPad® model. This upgrade was an obvious choice, given the larger dimensions and increased power ratings of the newer iPads®, while also ensuring minimal installation time and the highest safety standards. FSG’s new EFB Provision Solution upgrades the existing SriLankan Airlines’ Spider Mount to the Pivot Mount. This simple yet effective system enables the airline to hold the latest generation of iPads® (up to 11 inches) which offer enhanced flexibility, improved user experience, and increased durability. The USB-C power solution upgrades the existing USB-A type outlet installed in the cockpit to USB-C. With this USB-C power solution, SriLankan introduces the latest technology standard to the cockpit, ensuring it is future-proof for current and upcoming device upgrades. Mr. Vipul Misra, Head of Engineering at SriLankan Airlines said that "We have had a good longstanding relationship with FSG since 2013 where they offered us the existing EFB solution. To ensure the longevity of the EFB upgrade solution, with future upgrades in mind, we implemented a strict selection process, and Fokker Services Group was able to deliver a solution that fulfilled all our criteria. As the launching customer for this new USB-C installation, we worked together to accomplish this milestone in bringing the fleet to modernized solutions". According to Leon Kouters, Vice President Sales & Marketing at FSG, "we’re proud to have been chosen by SriLankan Airlines as their ideal modification partner for their fleet of A320 and A330. With over 100 years of experience in aircraft modifications and engineering projects, today we offer a wide range of modification products covering virtually all major commercial and defense aircraft that there is". Designed and tested with pilots in mind, FSG’s EASA and FAA-certified EFB Provision solution allows pilots to use iPads® as Electronic Flight Bags (EFB) during flights, providing access to critical digital information such as flight manuals, checklists, and real-time navigation and weather data. The FSG’s EFB Provision solution can be installed by operators across a wide range of platforms, including Airbus, Boeing, ATR, Bombardier, Embraer, and Fokker.



