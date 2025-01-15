Bessler Appointed Executive Director of Sales at GlobalAir.com

GlobalAir.com is proud to have Luke Bessler join our staff as Executive Director of Sales of Bravo Territory, one of two lead positions in its aircraft sales division.

He entered his new role at the start of the year and will be the main point of contact for aviation businesses and aircraft brokers in 25 states and additional international locations.

A former GlobalAir.com intern and 2024 Eastern Kentucky University graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Aviation-Aerospace Management, he earned numerous awards in his academic career, such as the Dean’s Award for STEM and the Distinguished Graduate Award in the aviation major.

Bessler brings a wealth of hands-on experience from roles at GlobalAir.com, where he collaborated with private jet brokerage firms and contributed to marketing and technical projects. Working at Central Kentucky Regional Airport (KRGA), he refueled and serviced general aviation and private aircraft.

Bessler holds his private pilot certificate with an FAA 1st Class Medical, Titan Aviation Fuels certifications, and proficiency in Cirium Aviation Analytics. He is also well-versed in aviation operations and analytics with bilingual proficiency in English and Spanish.

A dedicated member of Women in Aviation and Alpha Tau Omega, Bessler's leadership experience includes mentoring new students, captaining sports teams, and serving as a board member of his school's Interfraternity Council.

"Luke was, without a doubt, among the top tier of interns that we have ever been blessed with at GlobalAir.com," said President and CEO Jeffrey Carrithers. "We have no doubt that he will bring a high level of passion and energy into his role as a sales director, helping others in business aviation leverage the industry through our digital publications and aircraft listings."





