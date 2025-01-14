Certification Secured: AeroSHARK Now Flying on Boeing 777-200ER

The first Austrian Airlines Boeing 777-200ER equipped with the innovative AeroSHARK surface technology has successfully completed its maiden flight. The long-haul aircraft, registered OE-LPC, took off from Bangkok International Airport yesterday night on its inaugural journey to Vienna under flight number OS26. This follows the recent approval by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency

(EASA) of AeroSHARK for the Boeing 777-200ER, paving the way for the innovation to be used on an additional aircraft type. The modification of four out of six Boeing 777-200ER aircraft operated by Austrian Airlines is expected to be completed in March 2025.

AeroSHARK, a surface film technology jointly developed by Lufthansa Technik and BASF, imitates the microscopic structure of sharkskin to optimize airflow on the aircraft fuselage and engine nacelles. The technology enables fuel savings of approximately one percent, translating into reductions in CO2 emissions. For Austrian Airlines, this innovation aligns with its commitment to continuously reduce CO2 emissions in its operations. The modification was carried out during a scheduled maintenance visit, ensuring seamless integration into the aircraft's operational schedule. Austrian Airlines is the first airline to apply this technology to the Boeing 777-200ER. For this purpose, Lufthansa Technik obtained an extended Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) from EASA for this additional aircraft type.

"With this certification, the fleet-wide implementation of our sharkskin technology on 777-200ER aircraft can begin, supporting airlines worldwide to enhance operational efficiency and achieve their environmental goals", says Harald Gloy, Chief Operating Officer of Lufthansa Technik.

"Reducing our CO2 emissions in flight operations is at the center of our sustainability efforts. The application of the 'sharkskin'

developed by Lufthansa Technik and BASF is an important investment that will enable us to fly our long-haul aircraft more efficiently,"

says Francesco Sciortino, Chief Operating Officer of Austrian Airlines.

Austrian Airlines estimates that for their four modified Boeing 777-200ERs, the fuel savings enabled by AeroSHARK will result in a reduction of around 2,650 metric tons of kerosene until 2028. This corresponds to approximately 8,300 metric tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to about 46 direct flights between Vienna and New York.

This milestone builds on the successful deployment of AeroSHARK across other Lufthansa Group fleets and beyond. The technology has already proven its value in passenger and cargo operations, with currently 22 AeroSHARK-modified Boeing 777 aircraft from six different airlines cruising the skies. Lufthansa Technik and BASF are committed to expanding the application to additional aircraft types and larger surface areas.