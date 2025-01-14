AeroCorp Named Exclusive Dealer and Service Center for Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Guatemala

Tecnam Aircraft today announced the appointment of Aerocorp as its exclusive dealer for sales and service in Costa Rica, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Tecnam’s rich aviation heritage and Italian sophistication will enhance Aerocorp’s industry standing and ability to deliver quality products to its aviation clientele throughout Central America. Aerocorp will market the range of Light Sport Aircraft as well as the P2010 and P2006T series and the P-Mentor to flight schools and private owners.

“We are very excited about this venture with Tecnam as it brings over 75 years of expertise to the regional market. Aerocorp is one of the top MROs in the region that can complement Tecnam’s heritage and grow the brand in this part of the world. I know that together we can bring a new generation of aircraft to the market that will be valuable to our customers along with the efficiency and quality that Tecnam offers”, said Esteban Artiñano, CEO, Aerocorp.

“Having Aerocorp on board with Tecnam is key to supporting our growth in Central America and supporting our existing customers throughout their territory,”said Walter Da Costa, Tecnam Chief Sales Officer.

Aerocorp will offer Tecnam aircraft in all models such as the P2006T Twin Engine and the P2010 series, as well as the light sport range as the P92MkII. The Tecnam fleet is the only one today that offers the best efficiency and the latest certifications. Efficiency that also means very low CO2 emissions. A recent study shows that flight schools using TECNAM single and twin engine aircraft can reduce emissions by up to 60%: 10 tonnes of CO2 for each student by the time they receive their commercial pilot licence.