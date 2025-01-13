DAS Aviation Welcomes JP Epps as Regional Sales Manager for Southeast

DAS Aviation is excited to announce the appointment of JP Epps as the new Regional Sales Manager for Southeast. JP began his aviation career in the United States Marine Corps as a CH-53E Helicopter mechanic, where he was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq. This foundational experience instilled in him a strong work ethic and a commitment to excellence that he carries throughout his career.

With over two decades of experience in the aviation industry, JP brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our team, further enhancing our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients. He holds a Master’s in Business Administration and is also a licensed Airframe and PowerPlant technician, which underscores his technical proficiency in the field.

Prior to joining DAS Aviation, JP served as an Aftermarket Sales Executive for Embraer Executive Jets, where he managed aftermarket sales across three major MROs in the southeastern United States, fostering strong relationships with corporate flight departments.

Before his role at Embraer, JP was the Aftermarket Sales Manager for Constant Aviation/Flexjet. His keen sales acumen and proficiency in utilizing CRM tools enabled him to achieve top performance within his first three years. JP also possesses significant experience from Textron Aviation, where he was recognized as a top sales performer managing aftermarket sales operations.

“We are super excited to welcome JP to our team,” said Dan Podojil, Vice President of DAS Aviation. “His extensive background in sales and service, combined with his strong industry relationships, will greatly benefit DAS Aviation as we expand our reach in Southeast. Not only is he technically savvy and incredibly intelligent, which will help us solve our customers’ problems, but he’s also just a genuinely great person to be around. His positive demeanor and kindness make him a wonderful addition to our team.”