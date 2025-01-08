Embraer Reached 75 Deliveries in the Last Quarter of 2024

Embraer (NYSE: ERJ / B3: EMBR3), one of the global leaders in the aerospace industry, delivered 75 aircraft in 4Q24 – or 27% higher than in the previous quarter (3Q24), when 59 aircraft were delivered, and equal to the volume of the same period of 2023 (4Q23). For the full year, 206 aircraft were delivered in 2024 – a number 14% higher than the 181 recorded in 2023.

With 31 deliveries in the last three months of the year, Commercial Aviation reached 73 new aircraft in 2024 (at the top of the revised 70-73 guidance range for the year, and inside the original 72-80 guidance). Meanwhile, Executive Aviation was responsible for another 44 jets in the quarter, and for the total of 130 deliveries in the year (at the midpoint of the original guidance). In comparison with 2023, growth in these business units was +14% and +13%, respectively. Last, but not least, Defense & Security also surpassed the previous year's result with the delivery of 3 new C-390 Millennium in 2024 versus 2 in 2023.a