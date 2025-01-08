West Star Aviation Welcomes Jon Hein as Regional Sales Manager, Landing Gear and Accessories

West Star Aviation is pleased to announce Jon Hein as the new Regional Sales Manager, Landing Gear and Accessories, effective December 2024. Jon joins West Star with more than 21 years of aviation experience, stepping into the role following the retirement of long-time leader Steve Fleeman.

Jon’s aviation career began at Duncan Aviation, where he spent more than two decades developing extensive technical expertise and a deep understanding of customer needs. He served as an Electronics/Electromechanical Technician for 10 years before transitioning into Accessories and Landing Gear Service Sales, where he spent six years managing business development and supporting a wide range of client needs. Jon later became an Airframe Service Sales representative, specializing in Bombardier Challenger aircraft, a role he held for four years.

In addition to his impressive aviation background, Jon brings an entrepreneurial spirit to his work, having pursued a passion for building and innovation by founding and managing his own construction business. His ability to balance technical expertise with creative problem-solving makes him a dynamic addition to the West Star team.

“We are excited to welcome Jon to West Star Aviation,” said Marty Rhine, Chief Customer Officer and Executive Leader of Sales. “His wealth of experience, customer-focused approach, and entrepreneurial mindset align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional service and support to our clients.”

Jon’s leadership and expertise will be instrumental as West Star continues to enhance its Landing Gear and Accessories division.