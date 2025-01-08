Veryon Acquires RCMBT to Bolster Aviation Maintenance Analytics Portfolio and Enhance Parts Forecasting Capabilities

Veryon, a leading provider of information services and software solutions for the aviation industry, recently announced its acquisition of RCMBT, an Ontario, Canada-based insights provider of parts reliability analytics for OEMs, regional airlines, and cargo operators. For over 20 years, RCMBT has delivered advanced decision-support technologies for the aerospace industry to optimize fleet reliability and performance. This strategic acquisition enhances Veryon's portfolio by integrating advanced parts forecasting and cost analysis tools, enabling operators to further minimize unscheduled maintenance and improve aircraft availability.

"We're giving our customers greater visibility into insights and analytics, empowering them to run their operations more effectively with incredibly advanced technology," said Norman Happ, Chief Executive Officer of Veryon. "Adding RCMBT to Veryon's existing portfolio of industry-leading solutions is a key building block on our aviation innovation journey."

RCMBT's advanced parts forecasting and cost analysis tools in combination with the Veryon Diagnostics platform will provide direct visibility into part replacement cost and repeat defect monitoring. Aircraft operators can proactively resolve recurring issues and optimize maintenance schedules with even greater accuracy through machine-enabled pattern analysis and algorithm-driven failure predictions.

"By combining the strengths of both teams, we'll be able to provide even more value to our customers by minimizing aircraft downtime due to parts shortages and enhancing overall fleet performance," added Happ.

Operators have already experienced remarkable results with RCMBT's data capabilities. Envoy Air reduced unscheduled downtime by 14% using RCMBT's platform, while Bombardier cut costs by 40% and achieved 95% proactive accuracy.

"We believe this acquisition will revolutionize how our customers manage their fleets," said Gord Haynes, Chief Executive Officer of RCMBT. "Joining forces with Veryon gives us the opportunity to scale our already exceptional analytics capabilities establishing a new benchmark for reliability in the aviation industry."





Beyond enhancing product offerings, the acquisition will also help Veryon strengthen relationships with OEMs and align with its broader vision of leading the aviation industry into a new era of predictive, AI-driven solutions.

Veryon and RCMBT customers can continue to expect uninterrupted 24/7/365 support and ongoing product enhancements. The acquisition will allow both companies to offer a more comprehensive selection of solutions while maintaining both providers' trusted reputations and brand attributes.

Since 1973, Veryon has been at the forefront of aviation maintenance technology by growing through key acquisitions such as CaseBank, Flightdocs, and Rusada. Today, the company serves over 7,600 customers in 175 countries, supporting more than 75,000 users and covering over 25% of the world's commercial fleet.