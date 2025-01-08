Blugeon Hélicoptères selects EASA Certified Airbus AS350/H125 BOOST HEC System

Blugeon Hélicoptères has selected BOOST Systems’ EASA-certified Human External Cargo (HEC) System, complete with the EASA-approved complex Personnel Carrying Device Systems (cPCDS), for its Airbus AS350/H125 aircraft.

"We are proud to be the first operator in France fully equipped with the EASA certified BOOST HEC System, complete with the complex Personnel Carrying Device Systems," said Christian Blugeon, founder of Blugeon Hélicoptères. “With BOOST's comprehensive HEC solution, we are now better prepared for aerial operations and confident we have the safest HEC system available in Europe."

BOOST's HEC System for the AS350/355/H125 offers a carrying capacity of 1,100 lb (500 kg) and features a provisions kit that installs quickly and easily. The mission kit, which includes the dual hook and load beam, can be installed or removed in minutes.

The complex Personnel Carrying Device System was developed in partnership with Airwork & Heliseilerie GmbH (A&H) and is available directly from A&H.