C&L Aerospace Names Jennifer Kempsey Regional Sales Manager of Corporate Aircraft

C&L Aerospace, a C&L Aviation Group company, is pleased to announce that Jennifer Kempsey has transferred from C&L Aviation Services to serve as a Regional Sales Manager for C&L Aerospace. Due to C&L’s recent expansion into supporting Cessna Citation aircraft, Kempsey will be focusing on Sovereign and XLS platforms as well as Challenger 604, Hawker Series, and BeechJet aircraft for the Northeast and Midwest areas of the United States.

“Jennifer is well-known in the industry, and we are excited to have her as part of our Corporate Parts Sales Team,” said Martin Cooper, Senior VP of Sales at C&L Aerospace. “Jennifer is knowledgeable in various facets of the industry, including parts and maintenance solutions for business jet operators.”

Kempsey has two decades of aviation experience, beginning with a maintenance career in borescopes and working closely with engineering to assist with custom design tooling for Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, and General Electric. In 2020, her remarkable contributions earned her the prestigious NBAA “40 Under 40” award. Kempsey also holds prominent and impactful positions in organizations like the Westchester Aircraft Maintenance Association, Women in Aviation International (Westchester County Chapter), and the NBAA Maintenance Committee.

Based in New Jersey, Kempsey brings a spirited commitment to excellence and innovation, furthering C&L’s reputation for quality service and expertise in the aviation industry.