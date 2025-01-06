Gulfstream Delivers Two Additional G700 Aircraft to Qatar Executive

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. today announced the delivery of two additional Gulfstream G700 aircraft to the growing Qatar Executive fleet. The two new aircraft, both delivered using a blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), increase the total number of G700 aircraft in the Qatar Executive fleet to six with an additional four scheduled.

“The unprecedented speed with which the team has been able to deliver this remarkable aircraft is a true testament to the quality and maturity of the G700 program,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “Qatar Executive has been a long-standing, valued partner of Gulfstream for many years and we are pleased to continue that partnership by adding more of these exceptional aircraft to their growing fleet.”

The newest Gulfstream G700 aircraft, delivered in December 2024, will join Qatar Executive’s existing fleet of four Gulfstream G700 and 15 Gulfstream G650ER aircraft.

The G700 features the most spacious cabin in the industry and the Gulfstream Cabin Experience with 100% fresh air, whisper-quiet noise levels, natural light from 20 Gulfstream Panoramic Oval Windows, and the industry’s lowest cabin altitude. The aircraft has set more than 65 city-pair speed records and can fly 7,750 nautical miles/14,353 kilometers at Mach 0.85 or 6,650 nm/12,316 km at Mach 0.90. The maximum operating speed of the G700 is Mach 0.935, the fastest in the Gulfstream fleet.

In addition to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) type certifications, the G700 has earned type certificate validations in 10 nations, most recently from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority in Australia.