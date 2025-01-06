GAMA Announces 2025 Executive Committee Leadership

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) announced the makeup of its Executive Committee leadership team for 2025. The Executive Committee is comprised of members of GAMA’s Board of Directors, who provide strategic leadership for the association and lead its policy committees.

Henry Brooks, President of Power & Controls at Collins Aerospace, will serve as Chair of the Board. Previously, Brooks served as Vice Chair and chair of the Security Issues Committee.

Ron Draper, President and CEO of Textron Aviation, will serve as Vice Chair. Previously, Draper served as chair of the Flight Operations Policy Committee.

Chuck Wiplinger, President and CEO of Wipaire, will serve as Immediate Past Chair. Wiplinger served as GAMA’s 2024 Chair and previously chaired the Policy and Legal Issues Committee and the Technical Policy Committee.

Tony Brancato, President of Business Aviation at StandardAero, will continue to serve as chair of the Airworthiness and Maintenance Policy Committee. The committee works with authorities to promote appropriate regulations and policies for maintenance and repair stations.

JJ Frigge, President of Hartzell Propeller, will serve as chair of the Communications Committee. The committee works to promote the general aviation industry and its benefits to the global economy and air transportation system. This will be Frigge’s first time serving on the Executive Committee, he has served on GAMA's Board of Directors since 2024.

Kyle Clark, Founder and CEO of Beta Technologies, and Oliver Reinhardt, the Chief Risk and Certification Officer at Volocopter, will jointly lead the Electric Propulsion and Innovation Committee (EPIC) as co-chairs. The committee focuses on fostering an environment that supports the efficient development, production, operation, integration and maintenance of new emerging aircraft designs and automation technologies, including eVTOLs. Reinhardt is extending his term as chair. Clark has served on GAMA's Board of Directors since 2021, and this will be his first time to serve on the Executive Committee.

Frank Moesta, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Future Programmes for Rolls-Royce, will continue to chair the Environment Committee. The committee works to develop and represent the industry’s views on public policy affecting aviation related environmental issues worldwide, including CO2 emissions reductions, sustainable aviation fuels, supersonic aircraft and updates to the Business Aviation Commitment on Climate Change.

Carlos Brana, Senior Executive Vice President of Civil Aircraft at Dassault Aviation, will continue to serve as chair the European Leaders Steering (ELS) Committee. The committee engages with senior European politicians and policymakers to advocate for the interests of general/business aviation in Europe including sustainability strategies, regulatory changes, policy initiatives and communications strategies.

Bob Buddecke, President of Electronic Solutions at Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, will serve as chair of the Flight Operations Policy Committee. The committee works to ensure that an adequate air transportation infrastructure is available for general aviation and addresses impediments to operations of general aviation aircraft. This will be Buddecke’s first time serving on the Executive Committee, he has served on GAMA's Board of Directors since 2024.

John Calcagno, President and CEO of Piper Aircraft, will extend his term as chair of the Policy and Legal Issues Committee. The committee tracks, analyzes and responds to legal developments, litigation trends and policies presenting business and legal risks or opportunities to general aviation manufacturers.

Charlie Gregoire, President and COO of Redbird Flight, will continue to serve as chair of the Safety and Accident Investigation Committee. The committee works to analyze policies, industry standards and regulatory activities related to proactive safety improvements and aircraft accident investigation.

Thierry Betbeze, CEO of Dassault Falcon Jet, will serve as chair of the Security Issues Committee. The committee works to establish best practices for general aviation security and engages with government agencies on security policies and regulatory requirements.

Allen Paxson, Vice President of Commercial Strategy for GE Aerospace, will continue to serve as chair of the Technical Policy Committee. The committee works with authorities on continuous improvement of certification and validation processes and to develop and implement effective standards and technical policies pertaining to the design, certification, validation and production of general aviation products and components.

“As we begin a year of GAMA leadership transition with my good friend, Jim Viola, taking the GAMA reins, I want to thank this impressive list of industry leaders, as well as all those who have stepped forward in the past, for devoting their precious time and talents to serve all of civil aviation. On both sides of the Atlantic, we are so fortunate to have this high level of experience and expertise to forge the continued growth of general aviation on a global scale,” said Pete Bunce, GAMA President and CEO.

The GAMA Executive Committee was elected by the Board of Directors during its Fall Board Meeting.

For more information about the GAMA Executive Committee, visit gama.aero.