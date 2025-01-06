Azorra Welcomes Damon J. D’Agostino

Azorra is pleased to welcome Damon J. D’Agostino as its Chief Business Officer.

With over 30 years of aircraft leasing experience, Damon brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Azorra. His primary focus will be on increasing operational efficiency and internal collaboration while helping to implement the company’s strategic plans.

John Evans, CEO and Founder, Azorra, says: “We're thrilled to welcome Damon and his wealth of experience to Azorra. Damon brings exceptional leadership qualities and complimentary skills to our team. He will play a vital role as we continue to grow and build Azorra into a world-class leasing platform."

Prior to joining Azorra, Damon was the Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Zephyrus Aviation Capital. Before launching the Zephyrus platform, Damon was the Chief Commercial Officer for CIT Aerospace.

Damon D’Agostino, Chief Business Officer, Azorra, adds: “I’m excited to be joining such a dynamic and entrepreneurial group, and I look forward to working with the team to build efficiencies which will allow Azorra to continue to scale and execute on its strategic plan.”