Embraer Signs Contract for Two C-390 Millennium with an Undisclosed Customer

Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) signed today a contract with an undisclosed customer for the sale of two C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft. The contract also includes a comprehensive training and support package as well as the supply of spare parts.

The aircraft will be specially configured to meet customers’ requirements, which include tactical transport of troops and vehicles, humanitarian aid, disaster management and medical evacuation.

“We are honoured by the choice of this new customer for the C-390 Millennium. This aircraft is redefining the concepts of military transport aviation with an unbeatable combination of state-of-the-art technology, reliability, and low operational costs, with exceptional performance,” said Bosco da Costa Jr, President and CEO, Embraer Defense & Security.

The new customer is the tenth nation to select the C-390 after Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, South Korea, the Netherlands, Austria, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Slovakia. The C-390 represents the next generation of military airlift with multi-mission capability and interoperability built by design.

Since entering operation with the Brazilian Air Force in 2019, the Portuguese Air Force in 2023, and most recently with the Hungarian Air Force in 2024, the C-390 has proven its capacity, reliability, and performance. The current fleet of aircraft in operation has accumulated more than 15,500 flight hours, with a mission capability rate of 93% and mission completion rates above 99%, demonstrating exceptional productivity in the category.

The C-390 can carry more payload (26 tons) compared to other medium-sized military transport aircraft and flies faster (470 knots) and farther, being capable of performing a wide range of missions such as transporting and dropping cargo and troops, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and humanitarian missions, operating on temporary or unpaved runways such as packed earth, soil, and gravel. The aircraft configured with air-to-air refueling equipment, with the designation KC-390, has already proven its aerial refueling capacity both as a tanker and as a receiver, in this case by receiving fuel from another KC-390 using pods installed under the wings.