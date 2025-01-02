Embraer Sells Four A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft to a New Customer in Africa

Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) signed today a contract for the sale of four A-29 Super Tucano light attack and advanced trainer aircraft to an undisclosed customer in Africa. These aircraft will perform a wide spectrum of missions such as border surveillance, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), close air support, counterinsurgency, and advanced flight training.

“The A-29 Super Tucano is an extremely versatile aircraft that is able to carry out the most challenging missions under the most demanding conditions. It is the world leader in its category as it combines a combat-proven track record with advanced technology,” said Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security.

As a multi-mission aircraft, the A-29 Super Tucano provides great versatility for armed reconnaissance, close air support, light attack, and advanced training missions on a single platform, which exponentially increases the aircraft's availability and operational flexibility. Its robust airframe is capable of operating from unpaved runways in harsh environments. The A-29 Super Tucano is the global leader in its category, with over 290 orders and more than 570,000 flight hours, with 60,000 of those in combat. In 2024, Embraer announced new sales of the Super Tucano to the Portuguese Air Force (A-29N), the Uruguayan Air Force and the Paraguayan Air Force.

For air forces seeking a proven, comprehensive, efficient, reliable, and cost-effective solution on a single platform, coupled with great operational flexibility, the A-29 Super Tucano offers a wide range of missions such as close air support, air patrol, special operations, air interdiction, JTAC, forward air controller (FAC), air and tactical coordinator (TAC), armed ISR, border surveillance, reconnaissance, air escort, basic, operational and advanced training, transition to air superiority fighters, JTAC/LIFT and FAC training.

The A-29 Super Tucano is the most effective multi-mission aircraft in its category, equipped with state-of-the-art technology for precise target identification, weapons systems, and a comprehensive communications suite. Its capability is further enhanced by advanced human-machine interface avionic systems integrated into a robust airframe capable of operating from unpaved runways in austere environments and without infrastructure. Furthermore, the aircraft has a simple maintenance concept, which offers high levels of reliability, availability, and structural integrity with low life cycle costs.