StandardAero Selected by Leading Bangladeshi Carrier US-Bangla Airlines to Provide OEM-Authorized PW127M Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services

StandardAero, a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services, has been selected by US-Bangla Airlines, Bangladesh’s largest private airline, to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services for the Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127M turboprops powering its fleet of ATR 72-600 regional aircraft. StandardAero is the world’s largest independent Pratt & Whitney Canada authorized PW100 Designated Overhaul Facility (DOF).

Under this non-exclusive multi-year contract, StandardAero will support US-Bangla Airlines’ PW127M engine fleet from its Center of Excellence (COE) for Turboprop Engine MRO in Summerside, PEI, Canada. StandardAero supports PW100 operators from two overhaul locations – Summerside, Canada and Gonesse, France – plus six PW100 service centers positioned across North America, South America, Africa and Australasia. StandardAero has been supporting the PW100 operator community for 40 years, having been appointed as the first independent MRO provider for the engine in 1984.

Commenting on behalf of US-Bangla Airlines, Mr. Jitendra Pandey, Head – Commercial & Contracts stated: “We are excited to expand our supplier base with the appointment of StandardAero for the PW127M fleet of engines, and we are hopeful this expansion will assist US-Bangla with faster turnaround while maintaining quality and cost efficiency.”

“StandardAero is delighted to strengthen its existing relationship with US-Bangla Airlines through this new agreement,” commented Jeff Poirier, Vice President/General Manager of the Turboprops & Fleets (TPAF) Business Unit for StandardAero. “Having supported US-Bangla’s former fleet of PW150A engines for many years we enjoy a close working relationship with the airline, and will therefore be able to offer a seamless transition to servicing US-Bangla’s PW127M engine fleet. We look forwarding to support US-Bangla and its valued passengers for many years to come.”

With 60 years of reliable turboprop MRO experience, StandardAero provides engine support options and recommendations that are tailored to operator’s specific needs. StandardAero’s service offering on the PW100 family includes extensive component repair support, rental engine solutions, on-site field service, and engine condition trend monitoring (ECTM) services as a CAMP Systems Designated Analysis Center (DAC).

US-Bangla Airlines is the leading premium airline of Bangladesh, with impeccable standards of service equipped with incomparable reliability and ultimate flying comfort, and reaching a milestone for the best on-time performance. US-Bangla Airlines is the largest airline of Bangladesh in terms of market share and carries over 2.5 million passengers annually across its network. The airline uses ATRs for its regional fleet to connect all of Bangladesh and to feed its international network of Boeing 737-800 and A330-300 aircraft from Dhaka.