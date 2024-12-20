Spain Orders 25 Additional Eurofighter Aircraft

The Spanish government has signed a contract with Munich-based, Germany, NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) for the acquisition of 25 Eurofighter aircraft. Known as the Halcon II programme, the order will cover the delivery of 21 latest-generation single-seat and four twin-seat Eurofighter aircraft to replace part of the F-18 fleet operated by the Spanish Air and Space Force.



The agreement, which follows a previous contract signed in 2022 for a batch of 20 fighter jets, will see the Spanish Eurofighter fleet grow to 115 aircraft. With the first delivery due in 2030, these new aircraft will: boost Spain’s air-power capabilities and operations; reinforce its prominent position at the heart of NATO, and secure the programme’s industrial footprint.



“The Eurofighter is the most advanced and the most successful fighter jet from European production and is the backbone of European air superiority. It is also a symbol of industrial cooperation between nations and companies - an example of how Europe can work in our current defence context. We are grateful for the trust of the Spanish government in our Eurofighter and in Airbus Defence and Space. Not only is this order an important demand and defence signal, it secures the supply chain in Spain and across Europe,” said Mike Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defence and Space.

All Spanish Eurofighters are assembled, tested and delivered at the Airbus Getafe site (Madrid-Spain) and its industrial footprint translates into more than 16,000 direct and indirect jobs in Spain alone. The main national defence and technological companies are involved in the manufacturing process.

The acquisition was approved by Spain’s Council of Ministers in September 2023 and includes the aircraft, engines, and the necessary support services.

The Halcon saga



Designed to replace the country’s F-18 fleet, the Halcon programme means a significant upgrade of Spain’s airpower capabilities: a total of 45 (20+25) Eurofighter jets ordered since 2022, equipped with advanced avionics, electronically-scanning radar (E-Scan), enhanced weapon systems capable of operating Brimstone III and Full Meteor, new sensors and improved connectivity. They will join the current Spanish Air Force’s 70 aircraft fleet from 2026 onwards.



In service with Spain since 2003, the country’s air force operates the Eurofighter from the air bases at Morón (11th Wing), near Seville, and Los Llanos (14th Wing), Albacete. Gando (46th Wing), on the Canary Islands, will soon become the next operating base.



In total, the Eurofighter programme secures more than 100,000 jobs in Europe, which will be boosted through latest-generation aircraft, as well as in the future, through technological advances within the Eurofighter development.



To date, more than 700 Eurofighters have been ordered by eight nations.





