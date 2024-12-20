Woodward Signs Agreement to Acquire Safran’s Electromechanical Actuation Business Based in North America

Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD), a global leader in aerospace and industrial energy control solutions, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Safran Electronics & Defense electromechanical actuation business based in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The acquisition includes intellectual property, operational assets, talent, and long-term customer agreements for Horizontal Stabilizer Trim Actuation (HSTA) systems for aircraft stabilization, notably used for the Airbus A350.

The HSTA, a key product within the acquisition, represents the most advanced electromechanical control technology in aviation. The acquisition will also include other electromechanical products and electronic control units with a portfolio of commercial airliner and business aircraft applications. In addition, it will strengthen Woodward’s technology platform for the next generation of aircraft.

“The acquisition of Safran’s electromechanical actuation business aligns perfectly to Woodward’s growth and innovation value drivers,” said Chip Blankenship, Chairman and CEO of Woodward. “It increases our shipset content for current widebody programs and expands our industry-proven technology platform for Next Generation Single Aisle aircraft. Overall, this acquisition is an excellent fit for Woodward’s complementary activities. It is another example of how we’re focusing our resources and capital on Aerospace and Industrial product lines with the greatest potential to serve our customers well and increase long-term value for our shareholders.”

“We are confident that this important business will continue to thrive under Woodward’s leadership and commitment to innovation. We look forward to supporting a smooth and efficient transition for our customers,” said Franck Saudo, CEO of Safran Electronics & Defense. “With our eyes riveted on accelerated value creation and the preparation of the next generation of aircraft, the transaction announced today is another important milestone towards the closing of the acquisition by Safran of Collins Aerospace’s actuation and flight control activities.”

The transaction is expected to close sometime in mid-2025, once all customary terms and conditions of the agreement are met and regulatory requirements are fulfilled. The acquisition was made in the ordinary course of business, is not financially material, and financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed at this time. Additional information, if any, will be disclosed in upcoming periodic reports, in compliance with applicable rules.