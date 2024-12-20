Air Charter Safety Foundation Welcomes Ron Brewer of RBAvLaw as New Legal Counsel

Washington, DC – December 18, 2024 – The Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF) is pleased to announce that Ron Brower, an attorney with over 28 years of experience in the aviation sector, has been appointed as ACSF's new legal counsel. Mr. Brower, founder of RBAvLaw, brings extensive expertise in aviation business startups, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory compliance, risk management, and safety, gained from serving clients and organizations across North America and the globe.



With a career that includes senior legal and advisory roles at some of the most recognized names in aviation—such as Executive Jet Management, Fly Exclusive, NetJets, Northwest Airlines, and Wheels Up—Mr. Brower is known for his in-depth knowledge and leadership in aviation law. His clients have included aircraft owners and managers, charter air carriers, fixed base operators, fractional ownership program managers, repair stations, and both scheduled passenger and cargo airlines.



Bryan Burns, President and CEO of ACSF, stated, "Ron is an experienced aviation attorney and businessman who brings a wealth of knowledge to ACSF. His previous roles as Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary, General Counsel, and Risk Manager for industry leaders make him an invaluable resource for our organization. We are confident that his guidance will support our ongoing mission to enhance safety and compliance standards within the air charter and aviation community."



A long-standing member of ACSF’s Board of Governors, Mr. Brower is deeply familiar with the Foundation’s objectives and values. As a benefit to ACSF members, Ron offers to provide his legal services at special rates, enhancing the value and resources available to ACSF member companies.