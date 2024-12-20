Brazilian Air Force Selects StandardAero to Support PT6A-68C Engines Powering its A-29 Super Tucano Fleet

StandardAero, a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services, has been selected by the Brazilian Air Force (Força Aérea Brasileira) to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for the Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-68C engines powering its fleet of Embraer A-29A and A-29B Super Tucano aircraft.

The Brazilian Air Force utilizes the A-29 Super Tucano for a variety of roles, including training, air interception and surveillance missions. The type is also flown by the service’s Air Demonstration Squadron (EDA), also known as ‘Smoke Squadron.’

StandardAero is a Pratt & Whitney Canada authorized PT6A Designated Overhaul Facility (DOF), with distribution rights on certain engine models, and will be supporting the Brazilian Air Force’s PT6A-68C engine fleet from its Center of Excellence (COE) for Turboprop Engine MRO in Summerside, PE, Canada. The Summerside facility provides MRO support for PT6A-68 operators worldwide, its capabilities including a dedicated “high-G” test cell which is able to emulate the G-forces encountered by PT6A-68 engines in highly maneuverable platforms such as the Super Tucano.

Last November, StandardAero celebrated its 10th anniversary of supporting the PT6A-68 family, and its 500th PT6A-68 overhaul. In 2024, StandardAero is celebrating its 60th year of supporting the global PT6A operator community from its four overhaul locations and eleven service center locations for the engine worldwide.

“StandardAero is honored to have been entrusted by the Força Aérea Brasileira with the support of its PT6A-68C engine fleet,” commented Jeff Poirier, Vice President/General Manager of the Turboprops & Fleets (TPAF) Business Unit for StandardAero. “As the world’s largest customer for the PT6A-68C engine variant, the FAB knows this powerplant better than any other operator, and is clearly discerning when it comes to selecting a reliable, responsive MRO provider. The entire team here at StandardAero truly appreciates the confidence shown in us by the FAB, and looks forward to supporting their mission with high-quality engine MRO services for many years to come.”

StandardAero is the world’s largest independent Pratt & Whitney Canada authorized PT6A Designated Overhaul Facility (DOF), with distribution rights on certain engine models. The company supports the global PT6A operator community from four DOFs located in North America, Europe, Africa and Australasia, backed up by a global network of six service centers and over twenty dedicated mobile repair technicians. With 60 years of reliable turboprop experience, StandardAero provides operators with a nose-to-tail suite of services, including repair schemes, re-engineering STCs, engine exchanges, rentals and Engine Condition Trend Monitoring (ECTM) analysis.