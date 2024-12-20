ArianeGroup and Daher Expand Strategic Collaboration on Advanced Industrial Logistics

ArianeGroup, a global leader in civil and military space launchers; and Daher, a European leader in aerospace and space industrial logistics, announce the renewal and expansion of their collaboration for an additional five years. This strategic partnership confirms Daher’s role as the Lead Logistics Provider (LLP) for ArianeGroup’s production sites while incorporating new ambitions tied to industrial scale-up efforts.



A major contract to support ArianeGroup’s logistic transformation and industrial scale-up



The €60 million contract, spanning five years, covers all ArianeGroup sites in France.



Following the successful maiden flight of Ariane 6 in July 2024 and the M51.3 test launch, ArianeGroup is entering a phase of industrial ramp-up. This expanded partnership with Daher aims to further optimize logistical flows, accelerate delivery timelines, and achieve new standards of industrial performance in both civil and military sectors.



Stéphane Nogatchewsky, Executive Vice President - Chief Procurement Officer at ArianeGroup, stated: "The renewal and expansion of our partnership with Daher are fully aligned with our industrial transformation strategy. With Daher’s recognized expertise, they will continue to play a central role in optimizing our supply chain – a critical lever for meeting our customers’ needs and enhancing our competitiveness in a demanding global market."



Didier Kayat, Daher’s Chairman & CEO, added: "We are proud to continue supporting ArianeGroup in this new strategic phase. This contract, which further expands our activities within the group, is a testament to their trust and a recognition of our unique expertise in production logistics for the aerospace sector. As the Lead Logistics Provider, we are committed to addressing the challenges of Ariane 6’s ramp-up and contributing to ArianeGroup’s industrial excellence."



A Shared Commitment to Innovation and Performance



Through this new agreement, ArianeGroup and Daher reaffirm their shared commitment to high-performing and innovative industrial logistics - a key pillar for tackling future technological and strategic challenges.



Since 2018, Daher has managed ArianeGroup’s industrial logistics operations by leveraging shared and harmonized practices, processes and tools. With this new contract, a groundbreaking logistics master plan will be implemented to further enhance operational efficiency and boost ArianeGroup’s competitiveness in an intensely competitive global space market.