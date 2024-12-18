Elevate Jet Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Drive Operational Excellence and Growth

Elevate Jet, a leading provider of private aviation services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lanny Schindelmeiser as Vice President of Maintenance and the promotion of Perry Breitenstein to the role of Vice President of Operations. These strategic leadership appointments reflect the company's commitment to providing exceptional customer service, enhancing operational efficiency, and building the infrastructure necessary to support continued growth.

As VP of Maintenance, Lanny Schindelmeiser will oversee the maintenance division of Elevate Jet, ensuring that all aircraft are maintained to the highest safety standards and operational performance. His extensive experience in aviation maintenance management, coupled with a proven track record of optimizing operational processes, will be invaluable in further strengthening Elevate Jet's commitment to safety, reliability, and service excellence.

Perry Breitenstein, who has been with Elevate Jet for several years, has been promoted to the role of VP of Operations. In this position, he will lead the day-to-day operations of the company, focusing on streamlining operational workflows, driving efficiency, and ensuring that Elevate Jet’s clients receive the highest level of personalized service. Perry’s deep understanding of the company’s operations, combined with his dedication to operational excellence, makes him ideally positioned to support the company's long-term goals and help Elevate Jet continue to expand its presence in the private aviation market.

"Both Lanny and Perry bring unmatched expertise and passion for operational excellence that will be crucial as we continue to grow and evolve," said David Allen, Chief Operating Officer of Elevate Aviation Group. "Their leadership will help Elevate Jet continue to provide world-class service to our clients while enhancing the infrastructure that supports our business and ensures we remain at the forefront of the private aviation industry."

With Lanny and Perry leading maintenance and operations, Elevate Jet is poised to further enhance its reputation for delivering exceptional service, superior client experiences, and a seamless travel experience. Their combined focus on the day-to-day operations will be instrumental in scaling the company’s operations and fostering growth while maintaining the high standards that Elevate Jet’s clients have come to expect.