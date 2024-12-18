Luxair Orders More Embraer E195-E2s

Luxair, flag carrier of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, has signed a firm order with Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) for two E195-E2; the most efficient aircraft in the single aisle segment. The E195-E2 small narrowbody aircraft will complement the larger narrowbody aircraft the airline has on order.

In exercising the two options secured in their 2023 firm order for four E195-E2 aircraft, Luxair now has a total of six E195-E2s on order. Three purchase rights remain, with conversion rights to E190-E2 as required. Luxair’s first aircraft delivery, from the 2023 order, is scheduled to fly early 2026. Luxair’s new order secures additional delivery slots in 2027.

“The E195-E2 is a critical investment in Luxair's future, enabling us to balance growth with our commitment to a greener and quieter future. Starting in 2026, these aircraft will mark the beginning of a new era for Luxair, bringing quieter operations, superior fuel efficiency, and unmatched passenger comfort to our customers. With a focus on a remarkably quiet interior cabin and low noise emissions, the E195-E2 aligns perfectly with our vision for a more sustainable, efficient, and customer-focused regional airline,” said Gilles Feith, CEO of Luxair.

Marie-Louise Philippe, SVP Sales and Marketing, Head of Region Europe and Central Asia, Embraer Commercial Aviation, said, “We thank Luxair for the trust they have shown in Embraer with this follow on order, coming before the delivery of their first E2s next year. The E2 is perfectly suited to Luxair’s operations and ambitions, closely complementing Luxair’s existing and on-order fleet, ensuring the maximum level of fleet and network optimization to the airline for the long-term. The E2’s advanced features, new technology, low noise and environmental footprint, make it possible for airlines to manage both their growth and sustainability goals.”

Luxair’s E195-E2 will be configured in a comfortable single class layout with 136 seats in Embraer’s signature two by two seating; meaning no middle seats. Luxair has selected the popular Recaro seating which is now available as SFE (Supplier Furnished Equipment).