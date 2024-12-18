Safran Power Units Appoints ExecuJet MRO Services as Authorised Service Centre

Safran Power Units has appointed ExecuJet MRO Services (ExecuJet) in Australia, Malaysia and Dubai as authorised service centres (ASC) for the Safran auxiliary power unit (APU) used on the Dassault Falcon 6X.

President of ExecuJet MRO Services, Graeme Duckworth, says this is the first time ExecuJet MRO Services has become an ASC for Safan Power Units. The impetus for the move was the entry-into-service of Dassault’s new large-cabin, long-range Falcon 6X, he says.

ExecuJet MRO Services’ workscope on Safran APUs includes: line maintenance, component removal and replacement, trouble-shooting as well as removal and replacement of the APU if required.

It has invested in tooling and spare parts for the Safran APU (model SPU150) and sent five engineers to Safran’s facility in Toulouse for specialised training.