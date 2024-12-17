SAE International® Publishes Aircraft Guidelines for the Safe Transport of Lithium-Ion Batteries

With airline passengers increasingly relying on personal electronic devices during air travel, it is crucial for airlines to understand risks associated with carrying lithium-ion batteries on flights. Batteries commonly found in devices such as smartphones and laptops present unique safety challenges for airlines and regulators.

At the request of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), SAE International established the SAE G-27 Lithium Battery Packaging Technical Committee to develop performance standards for lithium cells and batteries (UN3090 and UN3480) as cargo on aircraft. This committee has recently published two critical guidelines considered “what to do” and “how to do it” with regard to lithium-ion battery safety.

The SAE AS6413™ Standard: Performance-Based Package Standard for Lithium-Ion Cylindrical Cells as Cargo on Aircraft outlines specific performance requirements for packaging lithium-ion batteries during air transport. This standard is complemented by the SAE AIR6840™ Information Report, which provides additional background, performance specifications, and guidance on mitigating risks associated with lithium battery transportation.

“SAE AS6413 is one of the first standards to directly address the hazards lithium-ion batteries pose from the perspective of aircraft cargo compartments,” said Claude Chanson, co-chair of the SAE G-27 committee. “AIR6840 provides a robust protocol for testing the initiation of thermal runaway in lithium batteries and ensuring the effectiveness of packaging to mitigate such risks.”

For lithium-ion batteries to be transported on passenger aircraft, an approval process is in place. Each state determines the necessary mitigations to ensure an acceptable safety level.

“Thanks to this standard, all states can apply a consistent understanding of the hazards and methods for demonstrating an acceptable level of safety in lithium battery transport,” said Doug Ferguson, fellow co-chair of the G-27 committee. “The standard will also facilitate the approval process, allowing rechargeable cells or batteries on cargo aircraft to be transported at higher charge states than current regulations permit.”

With the release of these vital standards, travelers and industry professionals can feel confident that lithium-ion batteries are being transported in the safest manner possible.

For additional information, visit:

SAE AS6413™ Performance-Based Package Standard for Lithium-Ion Cylindrical Cells as Cargo on Aircraft: https://www.sae.org/standards/content/as6413/



AIR6840™ Performance-Based Package Standard for Lithium Batteries as Cargo on Aircraft Background Information and Rationales: https://sae.org/standards/content/air6840/

G-27 Lithium Battery Packaging Performance Committee: https://standardsworks.sae.org/standards-committees/g-27-lithium-battery-packaging-performance