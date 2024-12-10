Web Manuals Secures 700th Customer

Web Manuals’ worldwide digital documentation takeover moves a step forward with the signing of its 700th customer.

More than doubling its customer base since the pandemic, the Web Manuals community now includes business aviation, airlines, flight schools, cargo, drone, and helicopter operators from more than 80 countries. To support this influx of customers, Web Manuals has built a team of more than 85 employees in five offices in San Diego, New York, Singapore, and Sydney, since the company’s launch in 2012 from its Malmö, Sweden headquarters.

The 700th customer is regional airline Bangkok Airways, which operates flights across Thailand and to destinations including Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Laos, the Maldives, and Singapore with a fleet of 24 Airbus and ATR72 aircraft.

Lidgard says: “What a year it has been for Web Manuals. Our business is now at a stage where we are seeing the huge difference that our digital documentation is making to hundreds of businesses across multiple aviation verticals.

“What started as a new and digital way to streamline the creation, updating, and distribution of operational and safety manuals has now transformed the way aviation businesses work, significantly improving compliance, safety, and efficiency while reducing time and administrative costs​​​.”

The celebration follows the announcement that the company’s CEO and Founder, Martin Lidgard won Growth Entrepreneur of the Year at the Malmö Growth Awards in November 2024, recognizing exceptional entrepreneurs who have significantly grown their businesses while contributing to economic initiatives and social causes in Malmö.