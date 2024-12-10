Jet Aviation Dubai Appointed Authorized Satellite Service Center for Pilatus PC-24

Jet Aviation announced today that its MRO facility at Dubai DXB has been appointed an authorized warranty and Crystal care service provider for the Pilatus PC-24 super-versatile Jet. The facility has been a Pilatus PC-12 Service Center since 2022.

The agreement enables Jet Aviation to provide authorized base, line, and component services, in addition to AOG support, for the PC-24 in the extended middle east region.

“We are incredibly proud to build on our long-standing relationship with Pilatus as their trusted maintenance partner in the Middle East,” says Hardy Bütschi, Jet Aviation’s vice president of regional operations in the Middle East and general manager Dubai. “We offer a very comprehensive portfolio of maintenance services for multiple types of business aircraft in Dubai, and this latest authorization is testament to our ongoing commitment to continue evolving our capabilities in line with the growing needs of our customers.”

André Zimmermann, vice president business aviation at Pilatus, emphasizes: “Demand for our PC-24 Super Versatile Jet continues to grow worldwide, which is why we are constantly expanding our support network. The location of Jet Aviation Dubai at Dubai International Airport will help us to better serve our customers in the Middle East.”

Jet Aviation offers maintenance for almost all business aircraft at its hub at Dubai DXB, supporting 18 aircraft types, and over 15 national approvals. In addition, the company offers extended line maintenance capabilities in Dubai DWC and Abu Dhabi Bateen airport, on-demand services at Abu Dhabi International Airport, and worldwide AOG.