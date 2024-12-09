James Hauslein Elected as New AOPA Chairman

The AOPA Board of Trustees in late 2024 elected James N. “Jim” Hauslein as chairman. Hauslein joined the board in 2012 and has served on numerous committees and chaired the Finance and Investment Committee.



Hauslein has been an AOPA member since 1987, well before he earned his private pilot certificate in 1996. He later went on to earn instrument, seaplane, and multiengine ratings, a commercial pilot certificate and type ratings in the Cessna Citation 500 and 525 models. He has more than 2,500 flight hours and has owned a variety of airplanes including a Cessna 172, a Beech Bonanza A36, and several Cessna Citations.



Hauslein succeeds William C. “Bill” Trimble III, who will retire as chairman at the end of 2024. A longtime pilot and aircraft owner, Trimble joined the board in 1993, became chairman in 2005, and will continue in his role as a trustee.

“Jim Hauslein will be a wonderful new chairman, and I could not be more excited for AOPA’s future,” Trimble said.



Hauslein expressed his appreciation for Trimble’s service, saying, “Bill’s commitment and leadership is unmatched and the full AOPA board appreciates, recognizes and commends all that has been accomplished during his tenure. Personally, I am honored that Bill has agreed to continue serving as a trustee.”

Hauslein brings his own skillset to the new assignment.



“Jim’s extensive and varied aviation experience combined with his vast business background make him a great candidate for the chairmanship,” said AOPA President and CEO Mark Baker, who is retiring from AOPA after more than a decade of service. “AOPA members will benefit for years to come from his leadership.”



Hauslein is president of Hauslein & Company, Inc., a private investment firm. Among his many business credentials is more than a decade as chairman and CEO of Sunglass Hut International. His leadership there dramatically grew the company into the global, category dominant leading omni-channel retailer of non-prescription sunglasses and lifestyle watches before it was acquired by Luxottica Corporation. More recently Hauslein served as chairman and CEO of Big Time Products, the nation’s leader in work-site accessories. He has appeared on business news programs on CNBC, CNN, and Fox News. In addition to running his own private investment firm he continues to serve on the boards of several for-profit and nonprofit organizations.



“I’m thrilled and honored to be given the opportunity to lead this influential organization as its chairman. I will work closely with the AOPA team, industry leaders, and individual members to continue to expand the successful legacy of this historic institution.”