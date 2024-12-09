IADA Names Louis C. Seno, Jr. Executive Director

This leadership change follows a thorough and well-planned industry-wide search process conducted by a special IADA search committee led by IADA Chair Phil Winters. The Mettis Group, a behavioral search firm, assisted in evaluating candidates with guidance from Starling and the IADA Board. The search committee worked diligently over the past year to select a successor who would continue IADA’s mission of promoting best practices and enhancing the standards within the business aircraft resale industry. Starling announced his intent to retire from IADA earlier this year, allowing ample time for a smooth transition. IADA Chair Winters, who also serves as Vice President of Aircraft Sales & Charter Management for Greenwich AeroGroup and Western Aircraft, Inc., said, “Wayne Starling was a superb IADA leader for over six years, growing and shaping the organization and enhancing its relevance within the global aviation industry. He was awarded the IADA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024, a fitting honor for his impact on the industry. We are confident that Lou Seno will carry on that tradition and make the association even greater in the years to come. His background and executive accomplishments are a perfect fit for the organization going forward.” Under Starling’s leadership, IADA significantly expanded its influence, set new standards, and strengthened its position as a leading association in the aviation sector. He will continue to support the organization in a special advisory capacity to Seno through April 2025, providing guidance to ensure a seamless transition. The continuity offered by Starling’s advisory role will support Seno in building upon IADA’s accomplishments to date. Seno expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, saying, “I am honored to be taking the helm of such a dynamic and effective organization and am looking forward to working with Wayne on the transition. Together with the board and IADA members, I am committed to building on the strong foundation and leading IADA into its next chapter.” Starling also shared his support for Seno’s appointment. “I, along with the search committee and the IADA Board of Directors, are confident that Lou Seno will be an active visionary leader capable of taking IADA to even greater heights. I wish the Board and all of IADA’s members the very best into the future.” Seno’s extensive industry experience positions him exceptionally well for his new position. In his capacity as Executive Director of IADA, he will serve on the organization’s Board of Directors. Seno is also Chairman Emeritus and a Special Advisor to the Board of Directors of Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI). His career includes executive roles at Boeing Capital Corporation’s business aircraft units and GE Capital Solutions, reflecting a longstanding commitment to the aviation industry. Seno currently serves on the Board of Directors of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) and the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). He also holds the position of Chairman of the West Michigan Aviation Academy Foundation Board, serves on the Foundation Board of Daytona State College, and is a board member of the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). In addition, he has maintained a longstanding association with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where he serves on the Industry Advisory Board for the College of Engineering. Seno is an experienced general aviation pilot and aircraft owner with over 7,000 hours of flight time. He was given the FAA’s Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, which honors individuals who have exhibited professionalism, skill, and aviation expertise throughout at least 50 years of piloting.