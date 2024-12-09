Lufthansa Technik Invests Millions in New Location in Portugal

The construction of a new facility roughly 35 kilometers south of Porto will further expand Lufthansa Technik's capacities for the repair of engine parts and aircraft components in line with the company's strategy. The future plant of Lufthansa Technik Portugal is expected to be completed by the end of 2027 and will be equipped with the latest technologies in the MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) industry. The company will create more than 700 jobs which interested candidates can apply for as early as next year. Lufthansa Technik recently acquired the 230,000 square meter property in the "Lusopark"

business park in Santa Maria da Feira and acknowledged the signing of the purchase agreement together with representatives from politics and business in Portugal.

"A new chapter begins today for Lufthansa Technik: For the first time in the company's history, we are building and opening our own location in Portugal. It is a great pleasure to have been welcomed with open arms here in Santa Maria da Feira," said Harald Gloy, Chief Operating Officer of Lufthansa Technik. "Lufthansa Technik is pursuing ambitious growth targets and we want to further expand our position as the global market leader in the MRO sector in the future.

That is why we have already started to expand our capacities by adding strategically important locations to our global network, to ensure we will continue to best satisfy the expectations of our more than 800 international customers in the future."

Teams from Lufthansa Technik worked for several months to find the ideal location for this multi-million euro investment. "We are convinced that Santa Maria da Feira is the perfect choice. Great things will be created here - for the region, for Lufthansa Technik, and for our employees and customers. This investment is also a sign of the Lufthansa Group's commitment to Portugal," Harald Gloy continued. Cooperation with the Portuguese government, represented by the trade and investment agency AICEP (Agência para o Investimento e Comércio Externo de Portugal), and with the city of Santa Maria da Feira was extremely collaborative - both organizations provided Lufthansa Technik with strong support in an intensive process.

The Portuguese Minister of Economy, Pedro Reis, acknowledged the importance of the project for the country: "This significant investment by Lufthansa Technik in Portugal, which creates more than

700 jobs, is highly welcome. It represents a further step toward the reindustrialization of our country and demonstrates the strong confidence in our national infrastructure and human capital, particularly in our highly skilled engineers and technicians in the aeronautics sector. It also shows that we are taking the right steps towards attracting foreign investments, which will help propel the growth of the Portuguese economy," said Pedro Reis. "Portugal and Germany together, through strategic projects and alliances such as this, can certainly help Europe accelerate its sustainable growth towards a bolder future for our economies and companies," added the minister.

Ricardo Arroja, Chairman & CEO of the Portuguese economic development AICEP, said: "We are delighted with Lufthansa Technik's decision to locate its new industrial facility for the repair of engine parts and aircraft components to Portugal. Lufthansa Technik is a worldwide player renowned for its role in the aviation industry. The aerospace industry in Portugal is on the upward path, as our country is now hosting an increasing number of key players in the industry, contributing to a full production cycle that ranges from development to production and overhaul. The capacities and know-how Lufthansa Technik will bring to Portugal with this new facility will boost our country's competitiveness for the aviation industry in Europe and contribute to consolidating the group. AICEP remains committed to supporting Lufthansa Technik throughout the different stages of the project life and to ensure that the cooperation between all parties remains a successful one. Willkommen, Lufthansa Technik!"

"We are delighted to welcome Lufthansa Technik in the municipality of Santa Maria da Feira," said Amadeu Albergaria, Mayor of Santa Maria da Feira. "This investment is also a commitment to the future of the region and the country, creating specialized jobs, strengthening the economic community, and adding value. We remain at your complete disposal to closely accompany this large-scale project, as we are convinced that it will be a driving force for the economic and social development of our entire region."

Recruitment of employees in Portugal to start soon

Important criteria for the choice of location were Portugal's position in the European Union and the stable political framework conditions. Equally important: the good infrastructure and the attractive labor market in particular. Lufthansa Technik will set up a training center in Santa Maria da Feira in the coming year to train the future employees of Lufthansa Technik Portugal so that production can begin upon completion of the new 54,000 square meter facility.

The first jobs for the new location will be advertised online in the coming weeks. The positions being sought include mechanics, electronics technicians, engineers, process and human resources managers (of all genders, of course). Further information will also be available in due course on the website of Lufthansa Technik Portugal (https://www.lufthansa-technik.com/en/portugal) and on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/lhtechnik-portugal). The transfer of ownership of the property in Santa Maria da Feira is still subject to conditions, such as planning decisions by the municipality.