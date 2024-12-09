Deutsche Aircraft Appoints Nico Neumann as Co-CEO

Deutsche Aircraft, a leading regional aircraft manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Nico Neumann as Co-CEO alongside current CEO, Dave Jackson. Neumann will guide Deutsche Aircraft through its next phase, delivering the D328eco® aircraft to market by 2027. This role is part of a managed transition, with Neumann set to assume full CEO responsibilities for the Deutsche Aircraft-operated businesses in Munich and Leipzig by mid-2025. Dave Jackson will continue to support Neumann and the growing team, remaining as CEO of the parent company, Deutsche Aircraft Group.



Nico Neumann will assume the role of Co-CEO from 1 January 2025 and will relinquish his current position of Chief Operating Officer. Over the past 18 years, Neumann has held various operational positions within the Deutsche Aircraft and 328 Support Services, including Vice President of Operations and Programmes. In this capacity, he was responsible for developing the aircraft production programme and lead the supply chain team, as well as being a key point of contact with the German government. He was also part of the core team that identified and selected the location for the Final Assembly Line for the D328eco in Leipzig.

Neumann established a strong foundation in the aviation sector as a B2 certified engineer at 328 Support Services. He subsequently advanced to leadership roles, including Head of Avionics & Electric as well as Director of Production & Maintenance, where he successfully supervised numerous VIP modifications and maintenance programs for the global Dornier 328 fleet.

Dave Jackson has for over 18 years been CEO and Managing Director of 328SSG/Deutsche Aircraft. His leadership since 2006 has ensured the business turnaround of the company and continuous and safe operation of the worldwide Dornier 328 fleet, maintaining the company’s position as a leading regional aircraft OEM. Prior to his role at Deutsche Aircraft, he had over 20 years’ experience in the automotive and aviation sectors, specializing in business turnarounds, restructuring and development, including acquisitions, as well as sales, service, and logistics, in airframe and engine maintenance, component manufacturing, as well as regional airline ownership.

During this transition, Nico will work closely with newly appointed COO, Olaf Lawrenz, to ensure the smooth handover of responsibilities. Olaf brings a wealth of experience from companies like Airbus and Asco Industries, where he was VP Supply Chain, leading the Final Assembly Lines, Flight lines and Delivery Centres for the Airbus A320 in Hamburg. His expertise will be crucial in driving Deutsche Aircraft’s continued growth and success.

“This is an exciting time for Deutsche Aircraft,” said Dave Jackson, CEO of Deutsche Aircraft. “I am confident that with Nico’s leadership, experience and commitment to our values, the team will continue to reach new heights on our journey, towards aircraft entry into service.”

“I am thrilled to step into the role of Co-CEO and steer Deutsche Aircraft through this next phase of industrialization as we build towards our future. I look forward to the collaboration with Olaf and the entire team”, said Nico Neumann, Co-CEO of Deutsche Aircraft.

Deutsche Aircraft remains committed to developing the next-generation turboprop aircraft, the D328eco, with its first flight scheduled for Q4 2025. The construction of the FAL at Leipzig/Halle Airport is well underway and scheduled to become operational around the same time.