Jet Aviation Partners with Crestron Electronics to Launch New In-Flight Entertainment & Cabin Management System

Jet Aviation announced today that it has developed a fully-customizable in-flight entertainment and cabin management software solution. Using Crestron technology, Jet Aviation has certified an in-house system for use in VIP cabins.

The software was developed in-house by Jet Aviation’s engineering team in Basel and offers a customized interface to control all aspects of in-flight entertainment and cabin management, including lighting, cabin crew calls, audio, video, and custom functions. The system runs on hardware from Crestron Electronics, which have been certified for aircraft use by Jet Aviation.

“Developing our own IFE and CMS system is a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation in service of the ultimate cabin experience,” says Florent Klinger, head of engineering at Jet Aviation. “The Jet Aviation system is completely customizable and scalable, both in design and functionality and we can tailor the software to work in any way a customer requires, from the very complex, to the deceptively simple. Offering this as a completion and MRO center means our customers have one point of contact for their cabin system, and any implementations or adaptations can be achieved efficiently and effortlessly, either at development, or during long-term use.”

The cabin configuration integrates fixed hardware components into crew and customer areas, alongside mobile tablet remote controls which can be used in any part of the cabin.

“We are delighted to partner with Crestron on this development,” says Fabian Fude, Senior Director Procurement. “Crestron’s portfolio was a great match for the needs of our customers. The company is trusted around the world for residential and yachting technology solutions, and offers secure, reliable hardware, easy availability of spare parts, strong service support, and simplified obsolescence management. By qualifying the Crestron system for aviation, our team has provided even more options for our customers for the installation and use of their IFE and CMS systems.”

The system is available for completion and refurbishment projects at Jet Aviation facilities.