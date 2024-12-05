Stellar Acquires Fly Louie’s Platinum Charter Scheduling & Sourcing Division

Stellar, a Magellan Jets portfolio company, continues to expand its operator-centric technology platform with the acquisition of Fly Louie’s Platinum Charter sourcing, scheduling, and sales division.

Stellar is a leader in outsourced sales, demand aggregation, and flight scheduling. This acquisition expands Stellar’s business and allows Fly Louie’s customers to benefit from Stellar’s industry-leading sales and quoting technology. Both aircraft operators and retail buyers of charter lift can leverage Stellar’s marketplace and AI-driven tools to increase efficiency and revenue.

"We are excited to welcome Fly Louie’s Platinum Charter division to the Stellar team,” said Terry Truta, Chief Technology Officer of Stellar. “As we continue to execute our strategic roadmap and grow our operator-centric marketplace, this combined entity will provide unparalleled expertise, technology, and retail demand. Going forward, we will continue to evaluate and add additional products and services such as group purchasing, pilot benefits, and new AI tools that will provide greater value for operators."

By partnering with Stellar, operators gain visibility into an expanding pool of aggregated charter demand from public and subscription sources, large fleet operators, and more. Leveraging AI, Stellar processes this real-time demand and aligns it with operators’ flight availability, flight crew dynamics, and maintenance schedules to maximize aircraft revenue.

As part of the acquisition, key industry veterans from Fly Louie’s Platinum Charter division will be joining the Stellar team. Dan Morrison joins as VP of Procurement and Logistics, Matt Dalton joins as Director of Sourcing and Scheduling, and Liberty Feliciano joins as Aircraft Scheduling Specialist. Morrison, Dalton, and Feliciano collectively bring decades of private aviation charter experience, having helped fuel Fly Louie’s growth and expansion over the past several years. This team will continue to seamlessly manage existing operator relationships while introducing new capabilities as they integrate with the Stellar team and technology.

“Stellar’s commitment to operators’ success is second to none in this industry,” said Julia Takeda, CEO of Fly Louie. “We have been working with Stellar for several years now, and we see this as a natural evolution to couple Fly Louie’s proven track record of driving operator revenue with Stellar’s broader suite of tools, technology, and retail demand.”

Magellan Jets acquired Stellar in October of 2023 as part of its steadfast vision to build a strategic portfolio of technologies and services designed to accelerate growth, profitability, and efficiency while providing operators and private aviation clients with an industry-leading experience.